Behind a double-double from Derek Culver and 15 points from Sean McNeil, No. 11 West Virginia outlasted the North Texas Mean Green 62-50 on Friday afternoon in Morgantown.
Neither team seemed poised to score big numbers on the day with West Virginia (5-1) holding a 13-6 lead over North Texas (1-3) halfway through the first half. WVU trailed early on but used an 11-0 run and took advantage of an eight minute scoring drought by the Mean Green to build the lead.
Once North Texas knocked the lid off the basket, it would not be deterred by the Mountaineers. To end the first period, North Texas outscored WVU, 23-8 in the final 7:36 and led 29-21 at halftime.
Beginning the second half in unchartered waters for the 2020 season, West Virginia looked for a spark. Culver answered the call with seven points to lead an 18-0 run by the Mountaineers to gain a 10-point lead with under 14 minutes to play.
WVU looked to close the door on the Mean Green, but North Texas continued to put up a fight. Trailing by 13, North Texas stormed back with a 9-0 run to only trail by four with five minutes remaining.
Despite the resolve of the Mean Green, West Virginia finished the game at the free throw line to win its home-opener and second straight game.
The Mountaineers played one of their worst halves of the season in the first period, shooting 26% from field goal range and committing 10 turnovers. The second half was a much different story as West Virginia shot 54% from the floor and 79% from the free throw line. The Mountaineers only committed five turnovers in the second half.
McNeil led the Mountaineers with 15 points as it was his first double-digit scoring performance since the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Culver finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds to earn his third double-double of the season.
Taz Sherman added 13 points off the bench, but struggled from behind the arc, going 1-for-6. West Virginia outrebounded North Texas 48-32.
West Virginia hosts No. 19 Richmond on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. and will broadcast on ESPN.