The No. 10 West Virginia men’s basketball team dominated the Kansas State Wildcats, 65-43, with Sean McNeil leading the way with 16 points on Saturday evening in Morgantown.
West Virginia (17-6, 10-4 Big 12) led the entire game as the Mountaineers jumped out to a 6-0 lead three minutes into the first half. Neither team could establish themselves on the offensive side as the first half was a struggle for both teams to knock down shots.
West Virginia held a slim 26-22 lead heading into the locker room after shooting just 33% from the field in the first half.
To begin the second half, the Mountaineers attempted to close out Kansas State (7-19, 3-14 Big 12) for good. WVU began the half on a 7-0 run to earn its largest lead of the game at 33-22.
Kansas State looked to respond and closed the gap to only trail by seven with 12:35 remaining in the game. The Wildcats fell behind by double-digits before Antonio Gordon knocked down a jumper to cut the deficit to eight with 11:14 to play.
Following the basket by Gordon, the Wildcats went over six minutes without a basket. In that time, West Virginia finished off KSU. The Mountaineers went on a 17-0 run to balloon their lead to 25 at 59-34, with under five minutes remaining in the second half.
Kansas State’s Luke Kasubke finally put an end to the drought with a layup, but it was too little too late. In the final 11 minutes, West Virginia outscored Kansas State, 23-9, to defeat the Wildcats for the second time this season by more than 20 points.
Overall, West Virginia struggled once again to shoot the ball consistently. As a team, WVU finished shooting 42% from the floor and just 6-of-20 (30%) from three-point range. Kansas State didn’t fare much better as the Wildcats shot 29% from the field and 3-of-19 (16%) from behind the arc.
Only two Mountaineers scored in double-digits with McNeil leading the way with his 16-point outing. Derek Culver contributed 11 points while also grabbing six rebounds. Jalen Bridges had an impressive evening as he finished with eight points, four rebounds and three blocks.
Sophomore guard Miles McBride only managed five points in 23 minutes off the bench.
The Mountaineers were outrebounded by Kansas State, 36-35, and West Virginia finished with 15 sloppy turnovers while forcing 18 Kansas State turnovers.
West Virginia remains in Morgantown as the Baylor Bears come to the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.