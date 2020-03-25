Three members of the West Virginia men’s basketball team will be graduating this spring, leave a handful of fresh faces to take their places.
At the moment, two new forwards will be calling Morgantown home come the fall.
A native of Las Vegas who last played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, Isaiah Cottrell is arguably the team’s highest rated recruit as he is ranked the No. 70 player in the Class of 2020 by ESPN.
Cottrell, who stands 6-foot-10, averaged 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during his junior season at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.
Taj Thweatt, who comes to Morgantown from Wildwood, New Jersey, also plays the forward position. During his junior season, the 6-foot-7 Thweatt averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
The Mountaineers currently have one signee at the guard position.
Kedrian Johnson is the most experienced member of the 2020 recruiting class, coming to WVU after playing two seasons at Temple College in Dallas, Texas.
Over 31 games during his freshman year, the 6-foot-3 Johnson averaged 25.6 points per game on 47% shooting from the field. He ranked first in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in two categories: steals (116) and free throws (246).
During his sophomore season, Johnson remained consistent as he averaged 25.5 points per game on 47% shooting from the field. In conference play, his scoring jumped to nearly 30 points per game.
If guard Brandon Knapper, who is currently in the NCAA transfer portal, departs from WVU, the Mountaineers will have an additional open scholarship.