The West Virginia men’s basketball team fell to Maryland in round one of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Mountaineers lost to the Terrapins 65-67. Fifth-year guard Kedrian Johnson led West Virginia with 27 points.
West Virginia won the tipoff and got on the board first with a made jumper by fifth-year senior Emmitt Matthews.
The Mountaineers continued their strong start with a 17-4 run against Maryland in the first 11 minutes of play. Senior Joe Toussaint contributed two field goals beyond the arc while fifth-year guard Keddy Johnson gave the Mountaineers five points in their run.
West Virginia led 19-8 with just under ten minutes to go in the half.
Following West Virginia’s unanswered points, senior forward Jimmy Bell Jr. picked up his third foul with 9:39 remaining in the first half. Bell would not see the floor for the remainder of the half.
With Bell’s defense on the bench, Maryland capitalized on offense in the paint and went on a run of its own.
The Terrapins came back from an 11-point deficit and went on a 14-2 run to lead 22-21, their first lead of the game, with 6:10 remaining in the half.
A pair of free throws by senior forward Tre Mitchell and a three-point jumper by Johnson quickly gave the Mountaineers their lead back, but a back-and-forth battle of turnovers gave Maryland the lead at half, 32-30.
Maryland started the second half by putting six points on the Mountaineers, taking its total to 38 points. West Virginia responded by going on a 10-0 run, taking the lead from a three-pointer by Johnson.
Sophomore guard Seth Wilson continued West Virginia’s momentum with a make beyond the arc, giving the Mountaineers a 44-38 lead with 15:27 remaining in the game.
Another three-point field goal from Johnson extended West Virginia’s run to 16 unanswered points.
With 11:18 left to play, West Virginia led 51-43.
Bell picked up his fifth foul with 10:16 left in the game as West Virginia led by just one point following a pair of free throws from Maryland.
Maryland regained the lead with just over nine minutes to play, but Toussaint made an and-one layup to put the Mountaineers back up by two.
With 7:54 to go, the game was tied at 54-54.
Fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson made his first points of the half from a three-point field goal with 5:33 remaining, giving the Mountaineers a three-point lead.
The Terrapins responded and took the lead, 61-59, with 3:30 to go in the final stretch.
With just 1:09 left in the game, West Virginia trailed 63-66.
Despite their early lead, the Mountaineers could not hold the Terrapins, losing 65-67.
The loss brings West Virginia’s season to an end, finishing 19-15 overall.