The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will play the opening game of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship on Wednesday. The Mountaineers hold the eighth seed and are set to take on No. 9 Texas Tech at 7 p.m.
WVU comes into the tournament with a strong finish to the regular season, having defeated Iowa State on the road and winning convincingly against No. 11 Kansas State.
Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) finished the regular season on a three-game losing streak. Even though the Red Raiders managed to go on a 5-2 stretch during conference play, it was not enough to overcome their 0-8 start.
The Mountaineers split the season series against Texas Tech, most recently losing 78-72 at the Coliseum.
The loss was certainly a blemish on WVU’s resume, as the team held an eight-point lead with 8:41 remaining before giving up an 11-0 run. It was a total collapse, as the Mountaineers never regained the lead.
Inside scoring was a key point in the last game for the Red Raiders, as they scored the Mountaineers 20-8 in the paint in the last matchup.
The Mountaineers have less depth in the front court now, as sophomore forward Mohamed Wague is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.
Texas Tech will be playing in the tournament without head coach Mark Adams. Adams has been suspended by the university for the use of a “racially insensitive” comment toward his team, per Texas Tech Athletic Communications.
The Red Raiders are led in scoring by Super-Senior Kevin O’Banor with 14.4 points per game.
Senior Fardaws Aimaq is also a key player for Texas Tech. The 6’11 forward has missed a lot of time this season due to injury, including the first game against the Mountaineers.
While Aimaq was only 2-10 from the field in the victory over WVU, he went 10-10 from the free-throw line and had 12 rebounds.
Fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson leads the Mountaineers in scoring with 15.5 points per game. He had a stellar end to the season, as he averaged 24.6 points per game in the last five outings.
If the Mountaineers get a win on Wednesday, they will face off against the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday. While WVU was swept by Kansas, the last matchup was very close with the Mountaineers only losing by two points.
All games for the Men’s Big 12 Championship will be played at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Missouri. The contest against the Red Raiders will be broadcasted on ESPNU.