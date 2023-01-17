The West Virginia men’s basketball team is set to welcome the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs to the Coliseum on Wednesday as the Mountaineers still search for their first win against a conference opponent.

The previously No. 24 WVU has fallen out of the rankings as the new year has seen a continuing series of misfortunes for the Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5 Big 12), including close losses, free throw struggles and transfer guard Jose Perez being deemed ineligible by the NCAA this season.

The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) have retained their preseason No. 14 ranking, after falling out of the Top 25 in the first month of the season. They have risen back up to the fourteenth spot in the rankings after winning 12 of their last 14 games.

TCU is led by star junior guard Mark Miles, who is averaging 19 points and 3.4 assists per game. Senior forward Emmanuel Miller is also a big factor, averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Senior point guard Damion Baugh is fourth in the Big 12 with 5.2 assists per game and also averages 12.2 points per game.

The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers faced each other twice last season, splitting the season series. On Feb. 21, 2022, West Virginia lost 77-67 to TCU but won the return game on March 5 by a score of 70-64.

TCU is still seeking their first win at the Coliseum, as they are 0-10 in their trips to Morgantown.

Games in Fort Worth or in the Big 12 Tournament against the Mountaineers haven’t treated the Horned Frogs much better, as they are only 4-6 and 0-1 in those respects. Overall, TCU is 4-17 against WVU.

Despite the bad start to the conference slate, Huggins is still optimistic about the team.

“We've cleaned up the turnover issue. I think they're playing hard. They played hard in that game. Every once in a while you need a break,” Huggins said.

“I think what people don't understand is that we have such a mix of guys,” he added. “I think for all the doubters out there, we're going to be a good team. Now we got to make free throws, that’s got to change.”

Huggins also pointed out that the team is still mixing and they’ll get better with more experience together.

“We've got freshmen, two very, very good freshmen but I can't play them now. I can't play them in hard spots right now. We've got two or three sophomores that are going to be really good players. They're not quite there yet,” Huggins said. “We've got some transfers. We've got some junior college guys. And we've got some portal guys. I don't care who you are, if you put all that in a mixing pot it's going to take us a little while.”

“Now, when everybody gets to clicking and understanding what one another does a little bit better. Don't worry about us being 0-5. We're going to catch up fast."

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum, with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.