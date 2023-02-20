The WVU basketball team defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 85-67, Monday night at the Coliseum in Morgantown.
Fifth-year senior Jimmy Bell got the scoring going for the Blue and Gold after being fouled, making two free throws and giving West Virginia the initial points of the game.
Shortly after, fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson drained a three-point jumper to increase the lead to 5-0. The shot was debated to be a long two but was confirmed to be a three-pointer by a replay review a few minutes later in the half.
Through the 12-minute media timeout, fifth-year guard Kedrian Johnson led WVU scorers with seven.
Sophomore forward Mohamed Wague came off the bench and had two powerful dunks back to back. His dunks took the score from 18-14 to 22-14.
Stevenson hit three three-point shots in the first half and converted two of them on back-to-back possessions. He finished the half with 11 points.
Oklahoma State went on a 0-for-8 field goal drought, and only made one of 10 attempts with less than 2:30 left to go in the half.
WVU went on a big run, outscoring their Cowboy counterparts 20-4 at one point in the half. The halftime score was 40-21, West Virginia.
Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson had 11 points, tied for the most on WVU. Forward Tyreek Smith had seven for Oklahoma State.
West Virginia got off to a fast start in the second half, with four points in the first minute. Senior forward Jimmy Bell Jr. was fouled while making a shot but missed the free throw following the converted shot. OSU would follow with seven points of their own, causing WVU to call a timeout at the 18:00 mark.
Senior forward Tre Mitchell got into double digits with a little bit less than 15 minutes to go, knocking down a three-point shot that hit the back iron of the rim, bounced straight up into the air and fell through the cylinder. He would finish with 22.
A near-benches-clearing brawl happened around the 12-minute media timeout mark. OSU’s Caleb Boone jumped on WVU’s Mitchell during a scrum for the basketball. Boone was called for a technical foul, his fifth foul of the game, ending his night.
Oklahoma State’s Woody Newton was disqualified after the altercation for leaving the bench.
WVU would take a 22-point lead into the eight-minute media timeout, with Stevenson hitting a three-point shot to give him 21 points. The score was 73-51.
Stevenson led all scorers with 23, followed by Mitchell with 22. Kedrian Johnson fouled out, and had 12. Sophomore forward James Okonkwo also fouled out, with two points.
West Virginia shot 44% from the field (29-66). They shot 41% from three-point range, (7-17).
Oklahoma State shot horrendously from beyond the arc, only shooting 2-19 (10.5%). They would shoot 38.5% from the field (38.5%).
The Mountaineers will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 25, when they travel to take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks.