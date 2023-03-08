The West Virginia University men’s basketball team started the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship with a bang, topping the Texas Tech Red Red Raiders 78-62.
The Mountaineers had a slow start, going down 0-6 before Emmit Matthews put them on the board with two made free throws.
WVU had success on the boards, winning the rebound battle 39-35 with 19 offensive rebounds.
Texas Tech managed to go up by seven points under four minutes in, its largest lead of the day. The score came from Pop Isaacs to make the game 9-2.
The Mountaineers clawed back and were able to tie the game at 17 after back-to-back three-pointers by Erik Stevenson.
Both teams traded blows throughout the first half which included seven lead changes with three ties.
Stevenson helped give WVU some breathing room with a seven-point swing to put the Mountaineers up 31-24.
Kedrian Johnson gave WVU its then-largest lead of the day with an and-one to put the team up by 11. He made a three-pointer a few possessions later to put the Mountaineers up 13.
Stevenson led all first-half scorers with 13. Johnson was second for WVU with 10.
WVU went up by double digits at the 16:54 mark in the second half off a two-point jumper by Emmit Matthews. The score was never within single digits again for the rest of the game.
Stevenson topped off a nine-point run to put WVU up by 21, the Mountaineers’ largest lead thus far.
Texas Tech gave a strong effort toward the end, cutting the Mountaineer lead to 12 with 2:51 remaining.
The Mountaineers held on, however, as Stevenson hit a dagger three-pointer to make the lead 15 with under a minute remaining.
Scoring consistency by the Mountaineers helped suppress the Red Raiders. WVU had three swings of five or more in the second half.
Johnson led all scorers with 20. Stevenson finished second in scoring for the Mountaineers with 18.
WVU will take to the court with a quick turnaround against the top-seed Kansas Jayhawks, March 8 at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.