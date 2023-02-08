The WVU men’s basketball team is set to welcome the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones to the Coliseum on Wednesday. It will be the first contest between the two teams this season.
The Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) come into the game looking for their second straight win after a dominant 32-point win over Oklahoma on Saturday. Iowa State (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) is second in the conference and coming off of a win over then-No. 8 Kansas.
WVU averages more points per-game with 77.6 compared to Iowa State’s 70.7. The Cyclones, however, allow only 61 points per-game, the fewest in the Big 12.
“They’re a really good transition defensive team,” Huggins said of Iowa State. “They’ve got shot blockers.”
Iowa State’s offense is led by the tag team of senior guards Jaren Holmes and Gabe Kalscheur. Holmes leads the peak in points per game with 13.6, but Kalscheur is not far behind with 13.2.
Defense is an important aspect of the Cyclones’ game, as they lead the Big 12 in steals per game with 9.36. The team’s leader in steals per game, Tamin Lipsey, is also ranked third in the Big 12 in the category.
Even though he has been either hot or cold in recent games, fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson still leads the Mountaineers in points per-game with 14.9. He comes into the contest against Iowa State having just scored his career-high 34 points against the Sooners.
Huggins weighed in on Stevenson’s contribution to the win.
“Erik was terrific,” Huggins said. “I thought he did a great job of leading and helping our other guys.”
Another Mountaineer that has been improving is sophomore forward James Okonkwo. Okonkwo had his career high in points and rebounds with 10 apiece against Oklahoma, the first double-double of his career.
“I think James [Okonkwo] has made tremendous strides,” Huggins said. “I mean, I think he's a guy who could end up being a force in college basketball.”
The Oklahoma win was certainly exciting for WVU fans. Now, Huggins thinks it could be a turning point for the team.
“I think we finally have realized what we need to do to win in this league,” Huggins said. “Our practices were better, guys were a lot more focused. I think they understand we got some work to do.”
The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.