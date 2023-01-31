The West Virginia men’s basketball team lost on the road to TCU on Tuesday night, breaking its previous two-game winning streak.
TCU struck first with a layup by redshirt junior guard Shahada Wells. The Mountaineers responded with a dunk by senior forward Jimmy Bell.
Senior forward Tre Mitchell had a hot start for West Virginia, scoring seven of its first 10 points. In his previous two games, Mitchell averaged three points per game but put up 15 points against the Horned Frogs on Tuesday night.
Fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson got on the board 9:31 into the game with a two-point jumper. He came off a career-high performance against Auburn with 31 points and put up double digits again against TCU, totaling 17 points on the night.
With ten minutes remaining in the first half, West Virginia trailed TCU 15-16.
TCU increased its lead and went on a six-point scoring run until senior guard Joe Toussaint made a two-point jumper to stop the Horned Frogs’ momentum.
To close out the half, Bob Huggins’ bench came in to close the gap for the Mountaineers. In the last five minutes, sophomores Pat Suemnick, Mohamed Wague and Seth Wilson contributed 10 points for West Virginia.
At the half, West Virginia trailed TCU 32-36. The Mountaineers shot 45.2% with 15 points off the bench.
Stevenson started off the second half contributing the first six points for West Virginia.
Five minutes into the second half, the Horned Frogs took their largest game lead, up nine points on the Mountaineers.
Fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews put his first points on the board at 11:09 in the game with a two-point jumper. Matthews scored a three-point jumper two minutes later to close the gap for the Mountaineers, now down 45-53.
Despite West Virginia’s efforts to come back, TCU’s offense went on a run and led 53-43 with five minutes left in the game.
Although Stevenson went 7-10 from outside the arc against Auburn, he did not hit a three-point shot until 3:12 remained in Tuesday’s matchup, bringing the score to 61-67.
After a made free throw by Wague, the forward fouled out with 1:24 remaining in the game.
At the final buzzer, West Virginia fell 72-76 to TCU.
Stevenson led the Mountaineers in points with 17, followed by Mitchell with 15 points.
West Virginia shot 49.3% with 24 points off the bench and 30 points in the paint.
TCU’s offensive efforts were led by three Horned Frogs who scored double-digits: Jakobe Coles, with 17, and Wells and Damion Baugh, with 16.
West Virginia is set to take on its next conference matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 4. The game tips off at 8 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.