Summer workouts for the West Virginia University men's basketball team, which were scheduled to begin on Monday, have been postponed.
The WVU athletic department announced the decision on Sunday after five players and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
“The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men’s basketball workouts,” athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “The well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we will continually monitor our men’s basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.”
Last week, the men's basketball team received its first positive case of COVID-19.