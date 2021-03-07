The 2021 Big 12 Conference Tournament field is set following Texas' win against TCU on Sunday night.
The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the regular season tied for third in the Big 12 and will be the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. West Virginia will have a rematch of its regular season finale against Oklahoma State on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the No. 4 seed/No. 5 seed game.
Baylor and Kansas finished as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively. Baylor will await the winner of the No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State game that is scheduled for March 10 at 6:30 p.m. Baylor's game against the winner will be on March 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Kansas will face the winner of No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State which is scheduled for March 10 at 9:30 p.m. Kansas will play the winner on March 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The Texas Longhorns will be the No. 3 seed and they will play No. 6 Texas Tech on March 11 at 9:30 p.m.