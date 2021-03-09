Wednesday, March 10
No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State
The TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats met twice during the regular season and split the series 1-1. In the most recent meeting on Feb. 20, Kansas State defeated TCU, 62-54. Junior guard R.J. Nembhard leads the Horned Frogs in scoring and ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.1 points per game. In the two meetings with Kansas State, Nembhard scored 21 points in the first meeting and 14 points in the second.
Kansas State (8-19, 4-14 Big 12) is led by Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl in scoring. Pack averaged 12 points per game in 22 appearances and McGuirl averaged 11.9 points per game. Neither team touts a high-scoring offense. Kansas State averages 61 points per game while TCU (12-13, 5-11 Big 12) scores 67.5. Kansas State shoots just 29% from three-point range on the year while TCU shoots 34% from behind the arc.
No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State
The Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa State Cyclones faced each other twice during the regular season with the Sooners winning both matchups. The leading scorer for Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8 Big 12) this season is senior guard Austin Reaves. In 21 games, Reaves averaged 17.5 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds per game. In the two meetings with Iowa State (2-21, 0-18 Big 12), Reaves averaged 18 points.
Iowa State is ranked No. 9 in the Big 12 in scoring offense as it is also the worst scoring defense in the conference, giving up 76.6 points per game. The Sooners have fared better in both categories as they average 75.6 points per game — No. 4 in the Big 12 — and they rank No. 5 in scoring defense, giving up 69.5 points per game.
Thursday, March 11
No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State
West Virginia faced Oklahoma State twice during the regular season with the series being split 1-1. Most recently, Oklahoma State (18-7, 11-7 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (18-8, 11-6 Big 12) in Morgantown without star point guard Cade Cunningham. For the game, the Cowboys shot 57.9% from the field and held the Mountaineers to just 41.7% shooting from the floor. In the first meeting, WVU came back from a 19-point second half deficit to defeat Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
West Virginia is led by sophomore guard Miles McBride who was recently named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. For the year, McBride averaged 15.4 points per game which placed him eighth in the Big 12. The Cowboys are led by Big 12 Player of the Year and the Big 12 Freshman of the Year Cunningham. Cunningham led the conference in scoring with 19.7 points per game on 46% shooting from the field.
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 TCU/No. 9 Kansas State
The Baylor Bears enter conference tournament play as they won their first conference regular season title since 1950 to be the No. 1 seed. Baylor will await the winner of the TCU/Kansas State game. In its meetings against the Horned Frogs and Wildcats, Baylor went a combined 3-0 as it did not play TCU twice. Against KSU, Baylor scored on average 103.5 points and only allowed 64 points. In the lone meeting with the Horned Frogs, Baylor won 67-49 on Jan. 9.
The Bears have two high-scoring players on their roster with junior guard Jared Butler leading the way. Butler was named to the All-Big 12 First Team on Monday after he finished third in the conference in scoring with 17.1 points per game. The second leading scorer for Baylor is senior guard MaCio Teague. Teague finished sixth in the Big 12 in scoring with 15.8 points per game. In the regular season finale against Texas Tech, Teague scored 35 points after shooting 10-of-12 (83%) from three-point range.
No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma/No. 10 Iowa State
The Kansas Jayhawks enter the conference tournament with only one loss since Feb. 6. Kansas (19-8, 12-6 Big 12) was the lone team during the regular season to defeat Baylor when it accomplished that feat on Feb. 27 in Lawrence, Kansas. In its meetings with Oklahoma and Iowa State, Kansas went 3-1 with its one loss coming against the Sooners in January.
The Jayhawks have five players averaging double-digits in scoring with junior guard Ochai Agbaji leading the team at 13.7 points per game. Kansas ranks in the middle of the Big 12 in scoring offense at No. 6 with only 74 points per game. The Jayhawks are fourth in three-point shooting at 35%, but they rank No. 1 in three-point defense as they only allow opponents to shoot 31% from behind the arc on average.
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders met twice during the regular season with the Red Raiders winning both matchups. In the first meeting, Texas Tech (17-9, 9-8 Big 12) won in Austin, Texas, on a last-second jumper from junior guard Mac McClung. McClung has been one of the best players in the country this season as he ranks fifth in the Big 12 in scoring with 16.1 points per game.
Texas (17-7, 11-6 Big 12) won four of its last five games to end the regular season which included two wins over AP Top 25 teams. The leading scorer for the Longhorns is redshirt junior guard Andrew Jones. Jones averages 14.9 points per game which places him ninth in scoring in the Big 12. In his final two games of the season, Jones averaged 16 points per game and was a perfect 6-of-6 from three-point range.