West Virginia sophomore guard Miles McBride has announced on Twitter that he will enter the 2021 NBA Draft.
McBride still has the option to return to WVU if he chooses while gaining valuable experience from NBA scouts.
In two seasons for the Mountaineers, McBride averaged 12.6 points, three assists and three rebounds per game. In the 2020-21 season, McBride led West Virginia with 15.9 points per game which placed him No. 6 in the Big 12.
As a freshman, McBride earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman team and at the end of the 2021 season, he was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.
McBride joins Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman in adding their names to the upcoming NBA Draft.