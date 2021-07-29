Former West Virginia guard, Miles McBride, was chosen with the No. 36 pick by the New York Knicks in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
McBride played two seasons with the Mountaineers and averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 turnovers per game. Following his freshman season, McBride was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after playing in 31 games.
During the 2020-21 season, McBride broke out with 15.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. McBride scored a career-high 31 points in West Virginia's win against Kansas on Feb. 6.
McBride earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors for his sophomore season.