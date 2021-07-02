As first reported by MetroNews' Greg Carey, West Virginia sophomore guard Miles McBride will remain in the 2021 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining two seasons at WVU.
In two seasons with the Mountaineers, McBride averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and shot 42% from field goal range per game. In his second season, McBride averaged 15.9 points per game to rank sixth in the Big 12.
Following the 2019-20 season, McBride was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
Sean McNeil is the only other Mountaineer that has yet to announce his intentions for the 2021-22 season.