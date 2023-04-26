Head coach Bob Huggins struck gold in the transfer portal again, securing the commitment of star Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle.
Battle announced his commitment to West Virginia in a Twitter post Wednesday.
@WVUhoops 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q5aOwCFA6P— RaeQuan Battle (@RaeQuanBattle) April 26, 2023
Battle, who received interest from programs such as Kansas, UCLA, Alabama, Memphis, LSU, Texas and Louisville, spent the last two seasons with the Bobcats after a two-year stint at Washington State.
In his final season in Bozeman, Battle averaged 17.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while having shooting splits of 47/35/83 and being named All-Big Sky. He also took home the conference tournament MVP award.
Battle joins a star-studded class, including former Manhattan guards Jose Perez and Jose Silverio, Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards.
The 2023-24 men’s basketball season could bring one of the best teams of the Huggins era.
A potential WVU lineup could include Kriisa, Battle, Perez, returning power forward Tre Mitchell and Edwards, as well as returning guard Joe Toussaint joining Silverio as a sub. Other returners include Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Mo Wague and James Okonkwo.