RaeQuan Battle
Photo courtesy Montana State University Athletics

Head coach Bob Huggins struck gold in the transfer portal again, securing the commitment of star Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle.

Battle announced his commitment to West Virginia in a Twitter post Wednesday.

Battle, who received interest from programs such as Kansas, UCLA, Alabama, Memphis, LSU, Texas and Louisville, spent the last two seasons with the Bobcats after a two-year stint at Washington State.

In his final season in Bozeman, Battle averaged 17.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while having shooting splits of 47/35/83 and being named All-Big Sky. He also took home the conference tournament MVP award.

Battle joins a star-studded class, including former Manhattan guards Jose Perez and Jose Silverio, Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards.

The 2023-24 men’s basketball season could bring one of the best teams of the Huggins era. 

A  potential WVU lineup could include Kriisa, Battle, Perez, returning power forward Tre Mitchell and Edwards, as well as returning guard Joe Toussaint joining Silverio as a sub. Other returners include Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Mo Wague and James Okonkwo.

Sports Writer

Jake Howard is a senior journalism major and sports communication minor at WVU, from Leesburg, Virginia. Jake is a lifelong sports fan, he covered sports on YouTube previously and now writes about sports for the DA, as well as being a member of the sports staff at U92. Jake wants to be an SID for his career.