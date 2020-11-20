The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic has had another team drop out with the Creighton Blue Jays withdrawing from the tournament on Thursday night. No. 15 West Virginia was originally scheduled to face Northern Iowa after Texas A&M's exit, but that has changed to South Dakota State, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
According to Rothstein, Western Kentucky will replace Creighton and face Northern Iowa, but that is unconfirmed. Other details regarding the schedule of the tournament have not been released as of Friday afternoon.
The tournament is expected to get underway on Nov. 25 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.