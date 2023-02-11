The West Virginia men’s basketball team’s momentum came to a screeching halt Saturday, as the No. 5 Texas Longhorns dominated WVU for a 94-60 win at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
The Mountaineers (15-9, 4-8 Big 12) struggled for most of the game as the Longhorns (20-5, 8-3 Big 12) remain top of the Big 12.
After winning two straight to win four of their last five and five of their last seven, the Mountaineers have added a loss to their record, as many WVU fans will be closely following bubble speculation for the rest of the season.
The game started well for the Mountaineers, as they got off to a 10-6 lead within the first five minutes. This was not to last, however, as Texas scored 23 of the next 30 points in the next seven minutes to go up 29-17.
By halftime, the Longhorns had taken a 51-30 lead.
Small forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. led the Mountaineers with 12 points on 5-7 shooting at halftime, also tying fellow fifth-year player, shooting guard Erik Stevenson for the team lead with three rebounds through the first 20 minutes. Sophomore point guard Kedrian Johnson led the team in assists in the first half with three. For Texas, graduate guard Sir’Jabari Rice came off the bench to lead the Longhorns with 14 first-half points.
While WVU held their own on the boards, matching the 18 rebounds Texas had, their failure to take care of the ball and make shots hurt them. West Virginia made just 10 of their 26 shot attempts in the first half (38.5%), compared to Texas making 15 of their 33 shots (45.5%), including an excellent 5-7 (71.4%) three-point attempts. The Mountaineers' assist-to-turnover ratio of 4:13 was also poor, as Texas had nine assists and turnovers comparatively.
The second half wasn’t much kinder to WVU, with Texas leading by over 35 at some points in the game.
By the end of the game, UT pulled off a 34-point victory, winning 94-60.
Matthews Jr. led WVU with 13 points on 5-9 shooting, as no other Mountaineer scored more than eight points. Stevenson grabbed the most rebounds with six, and Johnson led the team with three assists.
Rice had a big day off the bench for Texas, scoring 24 points and going a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line.
Overall, West Virginia shot an abysmal 19-54 (35.2%), letting Texas shoot 30-64 (46.9%), 10-17 (58.8%) and 24-25 (96%) from the field, on three-pointers and from the free throw line respectively.
West Virginia remains in Texas for its Monday matchup, facing the No. 14 Baylor Bears at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m, with ESPN2 once again broadcasting the game.