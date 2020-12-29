The West Virginia men’s basketball team returned to the court after their Christmas break and pulled away in the second half to defeat Northeastern, 73-51.
The Mountaineers (8-2, 1-1 Big 12) were in a tight battle to start the game with the largest lead being only five on four different occasions before the Mountaineers were able to stretch the lead to 13 with just under three minutes left before halftime.
Northeastern (1-5) responded to cut the lead to eight at 34-26 by halftime. The run continued to start the second half as the lead got cut to three within 30 seconds. WVU responded right away and pushed the lead to 11 by the first media timeout of the second half.
The lead swelled to 20 after a breakaway windmill dunk by junior Derek Culver with eight minutes remaining in the contest. The largest lead was 24 with one minute left to play.
To start the game, it was Culver who was dominating in the paint, scoring 10 points in the first five minutes. He finished with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead the Mountaineers. He also had four rebounds and two steals.
Fellow big man Oscar Tshiebwe, got out of a slump that has been plaguing him throughout the start of this season. He finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds with seven of those boards coming on the offensive glass.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. also had a solid performance with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting and five rebounds. Miles McBride had a quiet game in the scoring column with only nine points but was pivotal in controlling the game with five assists in 30 minutes of action.
Junior college transfer Kedrian Johnson had his best game in his first season at WVU, scoring his first five points in his Mountaineer career. He also played very well on the defensive end, coming up with three steals which included one that led to a breakaway slam.
The Mountaineers dominated the paint, scoring 50 of their 73 points from inside. One reason could be attributed to an extremely cold shooting performance from behind the arc, going only 2-of-21 (9%) from three.
WVU also outrebounded the Huskies by 11 and had only eight turnovers compared to 19 for Northeastern.
Freshman center Isaiah Cottrell left the game early with an apparent ankle injury and did not return. His status is currently unknown.
The Mountaineers will continue conference play when they travel to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners this Saturday. The game is set to tip off at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.