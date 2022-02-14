It was a tale of two halves for the WVU men’s hoops on Monday, as they blew a 10-point lead late in the second half to lose 78-73 on the road to Kansas State.
WVU (14-11, 3-9 Big 12) split with the Wildcats in their two meetings this season. The loss further buries the Mountaineers in the Big 12 standings, as they are now just 1-9 in their last 10 games.
The Mountaineers seemed to have a rhythm in the opening period, shooting 14-of-32 (43.8%) from the field to help build a 42-35 lead going into the half.
Though the Wildcats stormed back in the second half, stampeding the Mountaineers on a 18-2 run to jump ahead 62-56. WVU went 0-10 from the field in a nearly ten-minute span.
Despite the stretch of poor play WVU was able to make things interesting late, bringing the score to within one on a Sherman jumper in the final two minutes. The comeback effort was not enough though, as the Wildcats pulled away in the final minute to close it out.
As a team West Virginia shot a combined 23-of-57 (40.4%) from the field and 7-of-20 (35%) from beyond the arc for the entire game. They made 20 of their 24 (83.3%) free throw attempts.
Taz Sherman paced the WVU offense with 23 points on 7-of-15 (46.7%) shooting from the field and 1-of-5 (20%) from three-point range. Kedrian Johnson led the team with four assists while Jalen Bridges collected a team-high 10 rebounds.
Isaiah Cotrell also had a career night despite the loss, putting up a personal-best 13 points on 5-of-13 (38.5%) shooting.
The win puts the Wildcats at 14-11 overall, and 6-7 in Big 12 play as they split the season matchup with WVU, 1-1. Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 21 points on 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the field and 4-of-6 (66.6%) from three-point range.
Kansas State will return to action this Saturday, Feb. 19 as they go on the road to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Mountaineers are also back on the court this Saturday, Feb. 19 as they play host to the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off at the Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. ET.