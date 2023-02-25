The Mountaineer men’s basketball team lost a nail-biter to the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. The team turned the ball over 21 times in the game, a new season-high.
WVU came into the game short-handed, as sophomore Mohamed Wague is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.
The first half was very tight, with the largest lead being five points. There were 11 lead changes and seven ties before halftime.
Tre Mitchell had a solid start to the game. He went 3-3 from the field, including a three-pointer to tie the game at 14.
Both teams traded blows until the Mountaineers were able to take a five-point lead at 19-14. However, they quickly found themselves down 21-19 after a 7-0 run by the Jayhawks.
The Mountaineers went up 33-30 with 2:28 left in the half, but Kansas scored five straight to make the halftime score 35-33.
Mitchell led all scorers in the first half with 12. Kansas’ Dajuan Harris led Kansas with 10.
Kansas turned the ball over more than West Virginia in the first half, with six turnovers from offensive fouls.
In the second half, Johnson was able to tie the game at 37 with a difficult fade-away shot, but the tie did not last long due to a three-pointer by Harris.
WVU took its first lead of the second half off of two technical free throws by Erik Stevenson. Kansas head coach Bill Self was assessed a technical foul after saying something to a referee.
Kansas took an eight-point lead at 56-48, but the Mountaineers went on an 8-2 run to make it 56-58.
Stevenson was able to cut the Kansas lead to one at 61-60 with a layup that brought his game total to 20 points.
Despite some big shots by the Jayhawks to extend their lead, the Mountaineers held their ground. Stevenson made a fade-away three-pointer to cut the game to three after a three-point shot by Gradey Dick.
WVU found itself down 68-75 with 2:06 to go. A layup by Johnson cut the game to five. Johnson added two more from the free throw line to make it 72-75.
Dick turned the ball over after the inbound, leading to an easy dunk by Matthews to cut the game to one point with 33 seconds left.
Kansas’ Jalen Wilson took a foul by WVU and made one shot to make the game 76-74 with 23 seconds remaining.
On the final possession, WVU’s Joe Toussaint tried to make something happen, but never got a shot off. He was called for a travel with less than a second remaining, sealing the game for the Jayhawks.
Stevenson led all scorers in the game with 23 points. Mitchell finished with 20.
WVU will take the court again in Ames for a matchup against Iowa State on Monday at 9 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.