The West Virginia University Men’s Basketball team took on Stony Brook at home on Thursday, defeating the Seawolves 75-64.
The Mountaineers (10-2) struggled offensively in the first half of the game, and that same energy was brought into the beginning of the second half.
WVU led the Seawolves (10-4) by the first media timeout in the 1st period. The Mountaineers went on a 7-0 run in 1:40 in the first half.
Before the second media timeout, Mohammed Wague had a block down in the paint that got wedged in the rim. The jump ball resulted in the Seawolves maintaining possession.
Kedrian Johnson made a pair of free throws that ended a 4:34 scoring drought on the Mountaineers’ end with 9:09 left in the first.
The Seawolves took advantage of the drought and brought the score to 12-15 before Johnson’s free throws.
WVU scored their 28th point off of a dunk by James Okonkwo with 2:21 left in the first half — the last score of the half.
By halftime, the Mountaineers were only up by four points. The end of the first half score was Mountaineers 28 Seawolves 24.
The Mountaineers had 16 of their 28 first-half points come off of turnovers.
Keddy Johnson led the Mountaineers in the first half scoring 12 points. The next highest scorer was Kobe Johnson with five.
WVU struggled with rebounding in the first half, as the Seawolves out-rebounded them 20-15.
The Seawolves started the second half hot with an 8-5 run in the first 2:36 of the half.
Tre Mitchell hit a three-pointer which lifted the Mountaineers up by 6 going into the first media timeout of the second half.
The Mountaineers’ Erik Steveson hit a 3-pointer which added to an 8-0 run. He immediately followed that up by helping force a 10-second violation to give the Mountaineers the ball again.
With 12:51 left in the game, the Mountaineers were up 43-35.
West Virginia went on a 7-0 run over 2:29 which made the score 52-39.
The Seawolves made two free throws but the Mountaineers immediately went on an 8-0 run. The run included two back-to-back three-point shots by sophomore guard Seth Wilson off the bench.
The sophomore Seth Wilson helped the Mountaineers pull away from the Seawolves with a 16-point lead.
With 3:29 left in the game, the Mountaineers were only up by 10 while also being in double-bonus.
Wilson hit three three-pointers just in the second half, which helped the Mountaineers maintain their lead.
The Mountaineers were able to suppress the late push by the Seawolves, winning the game 75- 64.
Joe Toussaint aided the Mountaineers in the second half with 12 points while going 6/6 from the free-throw line.
WVU broke even in rebounds with Stony Brook as both teams finished with 33 total.
West Virginia will face off against Kansas State on News Year’s Eve in its first conference game of the season. Tip-off is scheduled got 7 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.