West Virginia closed out the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic with a 66-59 win over the Clemson Tigers.
The Mountaineers (4-1) led the game for just 9:29 but that included the final 2:55 while Clemson (4-2) led for more than double that, 24:52.
Only two Mountaineers scored double-digits in the game as Sean McNeil led the way with 15 points. Taz Sherman added another 12 points in 32 minutes of play.
Clemson was led by Al-Amir Dawes who scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Three Tigers scored double-digit points but the Clemson bench was limited to just eight points.
The Tigers started the game hot, taking an eight point lead after just five minutes of play but the Mountaineers rebounded quickly. Within just three minutes, WVU erased the Clemson lead and took its first lead since the 19 minute mark.
The game remained a one or two score game throughout the remainder of the first half and with one second left, Clemson’s P.J. Hall scored to bring the score to 35-34 WVU.
To start the second half, Clemson got hot once again as it quickly took the lead back and built up a 10-point lead in the first six minutes.
Over the following 10 minutes of play, West Virginia slowly cut down the Tiger lead and with 3:43 left in the game, McNeil made a jumper to tie the game.
After tying the game, the Mountaineers did not look back and began to build a lead of its own.
West Virginia was up three points with 17 seconds remaining in the game and as the team came out of a timeout, the Tigers were caught with too many men on the court.
With too many players on the court, Clemson was assessed a technical foul giving WVU two free throws which McNeil made to extend the lead to five.
Next, the Mountaineers will host Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 26, the game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.