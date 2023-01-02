The West Virginia men’s basketball team suffered their second Big 12 loss Monday night in a road matchup against Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
It was a close battle throughout, but the Mountaineers fell to the Cowboys 67-60.
West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) trailed Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1 Big 12) for the majority of the game, and despite regaining the lead in the second half, the Cowboys surpassed the Mountaineers with 3:55 to go.
The game started in Oklahoma State’s favor. By the nine-minute mark, the Cowboys led 13-4.
At halftime, the Cowboys pulled away again for another nine-point lead, making the score 31-22. Erik Stevenson and Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers with six points at halftime.
At 22 points, West Virginia’s offensive performance in the first half was a season-low during Monday’s matchup.
To begin the second half, the Mountaineers struggled offensively to make a dent into the Cowboy’s lead. Eventually, West Virginia got within five points of Oklahoma State at multiple points.
With 7:17 left in the game, Erik Stevenson hit his second three-pointer in a row to make it 53-51 — the first Mountaineer lead of the game.
Stevenson was then charged with a technical foul after his celebration, much to his disagreement. This led to Stevenson fouling out just one minute and 20 seconds later with an offensive foul while driving to the basket.
In a post-game press conference, head coach Bob Huggins said Stevenson’s technical foul was due to a gesture.
"I'm just gonna say pack your stuff and head out," Huggins said.
Stevenson fouled out for the second consecutive game Monday night.
Oklahoma State regained the lead with 3:55 left, eventually widening the score by five again with 1:19 to go. West Virginia was unable to regain the lead.
The Mountaineers return home for the first time in 2023 on Saturday in one of their biggest matchups of the season.
West Virginia will host No. 3 Kansas at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 7. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.