The No. 6 West Virginia men’s basketball team fell on Saturday to the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys who were without Cade Cunningham, 85-80, at the WVU Coliseum.
Even without the possible No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, Oklahoma State (18-7, 11-7 Big 12) pulled off a stunning upset over West Virginia (18-8, 11-6 Big 12) to end the regular season. The game began poorly for the Mountaineers who fell behind 6-2, before a 7-0 run catapulted them into the lead.
Oklahoma State’s Avery Anderson scored back-to-back layups to retake the lead for the Cowboys, but it would be the last time Oklahoma State would have the lead in the first half. Senior guard Taz Sherman led WVU in the first half with 14 points to put the Mountaineers ahead 39-34 at the half.
To begin the second half, Oklahoma State took control. West Virginia held a 48-43 lead less than three minutes into the half before the Cowboys started a run. Over a span of six minutes, Oklahoma State went on a 14-5 run to take its first lead of the game since it led 10-9 in the first half.
The Mountaineers fell behind by as much as five points before they started to climb back into contention. With two free throws from Kedrian Johnson, West Virginia regained the lead for the first time in over 10 minutes at 71-70 with four minutes to play.
The last lead for WVU came with 3:43 to go after Sherman hit two free throws — 3-of-3 from the free throw line on the day — to make it 73-72. Only 17 seconds later, Anderson knocked down a layup to retake the lead for good for the Cowboys at 74-73.
In the final three minutes after WVU retook the lead, Oklahoma State outscored the Mountaineers, 13-7, to win, 85-80.
As a team, West Virginia had a decent outing shooting the ball from the field at 25-of-60 (42%). The Mountaineers were horrendous from three-point range as they finished 5-of-24 (21%).
Sherman finished his senior day as the leading scorer with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field. Three other Mountaineers scored in double-digits with Derek Culver scoring 14 points, Miles McBride scoring 12 points and Emmitt Matthews adding 11 points.
Sean McNeil finished with a rough performance with only seven points off the bench — 3-of-13 (23%) from the floor and 1-of-8 (13%) from three-point range. This was the first game McNeil didn’t start since Feb. 6 against Kansas.
With the loss, head coach Bob Huggins failed to earn his 900th career victory as a Division I men's basketball coach.
West Virginia will travel to Kansas City, Missouri, to play in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 10.