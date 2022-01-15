The WVU men’s basketball team fell short against the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on the road Saturday, Jan. 15 in a one-sided 85-59 final score.
The Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) are now 0-10 all-time when visiting the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
The shooting struggles continued for WVU, as they made just 1 of their first 10 field goal attempts to start the game. They shot 17 of 63 (27%) from the field and 4 of 19 (21.1%) from three in total.
Despite being competitive on both ends of the floor to open the contest, WVU fell behind in the second half. They were outscored 52-28 in the closing frame.
Defensively WVU had difficulty keeping up with the sharp shooting of Kansas, allowing the Jayhawks to connect on an efficient 36 of 70 (51.4%) shots from the field and 8 of 21 (38.1%) from three.
Senior guard Malik Curry led all WVU scorers with 23 points on 6 of 13 (46.2%) shooting from the field. 11 of his 23 points came at the free throw line where he was a perfect 11 for 11.
Two of the Mountaineers offensive leaders this season, seniors Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, combined for just 15 points on 5 of 20 shooting (25%) for the game.
Malik Curry spoke on his performance after the loss.
"I felt confident as soon as I got in the game. Today I got it going and it was a good feeling," Curry said. "We've just got to try to get [Taz] good shots. Usually Taz is going to make those shots so that's not something we're going to worry about,"
For the Jayhawks this win puts them at 3-1 in a tight Big 12 conference. They will take the court again on Tuesday, Jan. 18 when they face the Oklahoma Sooners on the road.
The Mountaineers return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 18 for a pivotal match at home against the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears at the Coliseum. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.