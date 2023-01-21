The No. 7 Texas Longhorns defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers, 69-61, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday.
It was back and forth in the first half, in an important game for both teams. For WVU (11-8, 1-6 Big 12), it was to secure the team’s second straight Big 12 victory. For Texas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), it was to serve as a bounce back after their loss to Iowa State.
Fifth-year senior guard Kedrian Johnson got the scoring going with five early points, including the opening score for the Mountaineers to make the score 2-2.
The first half had five total lead changes, but the two teams found themselves tied at 18 with 7:07 left in the half.
Senior guard Joe Toussaint made a long three with two seconds left on the shot clock, breaking the tie and moving the Mountaineers in front 21-18.
Fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson struggled shooting from beyond the arc in the first half, going 1-4 but made a big three-point jumper with 36 seconds left to go before halftime to give the Mountaineers a 26-24 lead.
Stevenson’s three-pointer came at a good time, as it ended a long 5:15 scoring drought.
The Mountaineers were able to hang on and take the lead into halftime, 28-26.
Senior forward Tre Mitchell had a solid first half offensively, shooting 3-4 with nine points. He went 2-2 from the free throw line and added five rebounds on the defensive side of the ball.
As a team, WVU shot 10-24, which was good for 42% from the field. They shot 4-11 from three-point range, or 36%, and shot 4-5 from the free throw line.
Kedrian Johnson opened the scoring once again for WVU in the second half, with a three-point jumper that gave WVU a 31-29 lead.
WVU’s lead would climb to as high as five when sophomore guard Seth Wilson knocked down a three-point jumper to make the score 38-33.
With the Longhorns leading 52-47, Mitchell made Texas forward Christian Bishop fall over and drilled a wide-open three-pointer to cut the lead to two.
During a media timeout, Texas grad student Sir’Jabari Rice was assessed a technical foul, in which Kedrian Johnson missed both free throws.
Sophomore forward James Okonkwo played some very productive minutes off the bench, shooting 3-3 from the field and grabbing four rebounds. He would finish with six points.
Despite being in foul trouble with four fouls in the second half, Kedrian Johnson scored nine points in a row for WVU, getting seven points from the free-throw line, and hitting a jumper at the 4:23 mark.
West Virginia was unable to make a field goal in the last 4:23 and did not score at all for the last 2:39.
Mitchell played all 40 minutes for the Mountaineers, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
As a team, West Virginia finished shooting 38% from the field, going 20-52. They shot 8-23 from three-point range and out-rebounded the Longhorns 29-26. WVU was 13-18 from the foul line, good for 72%.
The Mountaineers will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 25, when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game is at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and will be televised on ESPNU.