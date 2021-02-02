The No. 17 West Virginia men's basketball defeated Iowa State Tuesday night, 76-72, in the second meeting of the season, and just like the first, this game came down to the final seconds.
In Tuesday night’s game, Iowa State (2-10, 0-7 Big 12) cut an 11 point half time deficit to just two at 74-72 but with 1:38 remaining, West Virginia’s (12-5, 5-3 Big 12) defense held strong, forcing two turnovers and a block. Then, following the second turnover, Taz Sherman hit both of his free throws with six seconds remaining to give the Mountaineers a 76-72 victory.
WVU started the game hot with an early 10-2 run but the early lead quickly vanished as the Cyclones went on an 11-0 run of their own to take the lead. Iowa State kept their foot on the pedal and built their lead up to seven with 12 minutes left in the first half.
It took West Virginia just five minutes to retake the lead, and once it did, the Mountaineers held it for the remainder of the game.
After taking the lead, the Mountaineers went on a 16-0 run, leading to a commanding halftime lead. During that stretch, Sean McNeil led the team with eight.
With 13 points, McNeil was one of the four Mountaineers to crack double digits joining Derek Culver 13 points, Emmitt Matthews also with 13 points and Sherman leading the team with 18 points.
In the second half, West Virginia came out slow in the second half, letting Iowa State cut the lead to eight. The Mountaineers then went on a small run of their own, growing the lead to a game-high 15 points. WVU was unable to put the Cyclones away and let them climb their way back into the game once more.
The 15-point lead slowly shrank as Iowa State continued to make shots, after eight minutes, the lead was cut to just two for the Mountaineers.
Sherman led all scorers with 18 points, the senior guard shot 7-of-8 from the free-throw line including his two makes from the stripe with under 10 seconds in the game.
Culver added 12 rebounds to his 13 points to notch his Big 12 leading ninth double-double of the season.
Next up the Mountaineers will play six straight ranked opponents starting with a home game on Saturday versus Kansas. The game will start at 2 p.m. and will be televised nationally on CBS.