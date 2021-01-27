On Monday, No. 11 West Virginia shot an impressive 12-of-19 (63.2%) from three-point range, helping propel the team to an 88-87 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech.
Miles McBride not only led the team to victory on Monday with a last second shot, but the young guard is also leading the Mountaineers in three-point shooting and is second in the Big 12 in shooting at a 47.3% mark this season.
“Once it starts going in, it has a tendency to keep on going in,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said of his team’s impressive shooting over the Red Raiders.
Sean McNeil, McBride and Jalen Bridges led the way for the Mountaineers versus Texas Tech with three makes from behind the line each. The trio along with Taz Sherman has led this West Virginia team to an impressive 36.6% three-point percentage so far this season, the highest since the 2013-14 season and the third highest in the Big 12 this season.
After Sherman paced the Mountaineers in three-point shooting last season at 33.3%, this year’s team has four players averaging at least that, among those who have taken at least 10 shots from deep. Leading the four is McBride, followed by Bridges at 42.3% Sherman at 39.7% and McNeil at 33.8%.
All four players were on the team a season ago and all but Bridges — who redshirted his freshman season — got some playing time during the 2019-20 season. All those that played were able to improve on their numbers from a season ago, with the biggest improvement coming from McBride as he went from a 30.4% three-point shooter to a 47.3% three-point shooter.
In the last five WVU basketball seasons, no player has shot a better percentage from three than McBride has so far this season and only two players have shot better than Bridges in that time, James Long (46.7%) and James Bolden (44.9%) both in the 2016-17 season.
The Mountaineers have not only shot the three at an excellent rate this season, but the team has been able to defend the three even better holding opponents to just 29.6%, the third best in the Big 12 only behind Texas and Iowa State.
West Virginia is the only Big 12 team to rank top three in three-point percentage on offense and defense. WVU will be tested defensively going forward as it still has three games against the top two three-point shooting teams in the Big 12, Baylor and Kansas.
The team also has two games remaining against the top two three-point defenses in the Big 12 with one game against Texas and one game against Iowa State.