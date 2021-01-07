On Saturday, Morgantown will play host to a battle between two of the top-15 teams in the nation as the No. 4 Texas Longhorns travel to play No. 14 West Virginia.
West Virginia (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) is coming off a 19-point second half comeback over Oklahoma State. Against the Cowboys, Derek Culver led the way for the Mountaineers with 22 points and 19 rebounds. Miles McBride and Taz Sherman also joined Culver with over 20 points each.
The Longhorns (9-1, 3-0 Big 12) on the other hand are coming off of five straight victories including a 25-point victory against No. 6 Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas. Texas’ most recent game was a 78-72 victory over Iowa State with the Longhorns having three players score 13 or more points in the game including Andrew Jones who had 23 points.
Texas is a team that relies on its guards for scoring with its three leading scorers all coming from the guard position. Matt Coleman is Texas' leading-scorer, averaging 13.7 points per game. Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones both average over 13 points per game.
Texas is averaging 13 turnovers per game while only taking the ball away 12 times per game, the Mountaineers will have to be careful with the ball but the team is averaging 14 takeaways per game with nearly 17 points coming off of turnovers.
The Mountaineers come into the game averaging 75 points per game while giving up nearly 70 points per game. On the other side, the Longhorns are scoring 76 points per game, but only giving up 63 per game.
Going up against a strong defense, the Mountaineers will have to rely on guys like Jalen Bridges, Kedrian Johnson and Sean McNeil to provide a spark on offense. The team will also be looking for Sherman, McBride and Culver to pick up where they left off against Oklahoma State.
Since his career-high 24-point performance against Kansas, McNeil has struggled to break double-digit points in a game. His best outing has been a 5-point showing against Oklahoma. In the past three games, McNeil is a combined 2-for-9 from behind the arc.
The Longhorn defense is very good against the three-point shot, holding opponents to just 26 percent from behind the arc. Texas has also outrebounded opponents at a rate of 41-to-35 per game.
Texas has won four of the last five games against the Mountaineers. However, West Virginia has won three of the last four matchups versus Texas in Morgantown.
The game will tip-off Saturday at 1 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.