WVU men's basketball earned their 10th win of the season in a 65-59 final over the UAB Blazers Saturday night, forcing a number of pivotal turnovers en route to an 11-point comeback late in the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers (10-1) have now won seven straight games, helping them keep pace atop a crowded Big 12 conference.
WVU got off to a slow offensive start in the matchup, connecting on just one of their first seven shot attempts. The squad combined to shoot 23-52 (44.2%) from the field, and made just two of their 13 three-point attempts.
The free throw woes also continued for the Mountaineers, as they shot an abysmal 17-27 (63%) from the line.
After falling into an early 10-point hole, WVU closed out the first half with a series of defensive stands and capitalized on multiple second-chance opportunities to make it a 3-point game at halftime.
Despite the early shooting slump WVU kept the game in reach on the defensive end, putting together seven steals to go along with five blocks and 15 turnovers in what was a defensive battle on both sides.
Though turnovers were certainly a problem for the WVU offense as well, as they gave the ball away 14 times against a highly aggressive Blazers (9-3) defense.
The WVU defense finished the night holding the Blazers to 24-60 (40%) from the field, and they shot just 4 of 21 (19%) from beyond the arc. UAB also missed their final 11 three-point attempts to close the game.
WVU senior guard Taz Sherman paced all scorers with 17 points on 5 of 14 (35.7%) shooting. 15 of which he collected in a stout performance down the stretch of the second half, including a contested three pointer in the final two minutes to put the Mountaineers up four.
Fellow WVU guard Sean McNeil shortly followed Sherman with 12 points of his own, aiding in the second half comeback effort with two late jumpshots.
While no other Mountaineer players eclipsed double-digits in scoring, guard Kedrian Johnson had nine points that included four clutch free throws in the waning moments of the second half, putting the game out of reach in a contest where the Mountaineers struggled from the line all night.
As for the UAB Blazers, this loss puts them at 9-3 on the season as the tread water in a competitive Conference USA. They face MS Valley at home next Wednesday.
The Mountaineers are also back in action next Wednesday, December 22. They are slated to host the Youngstown State Penguins for a 6 p.m. tip-off at the Coliseum in Morgantown, where they will look to extend their win streak to eight games.