The West Virginia men's basketball team has filled its final open scholarship.
Seny Ndiaye, a 6-foot-11 forward prospect from Huntington, has signed with the Mountaineers and will enroll this summer, according to multiple reports. He is not ranked by either 247Sports or Rivals.
A native of Senegal, Ndiaye was previously a member of the 2020 recruiting class before reclassifying to 2021, according to EerSports.com, before ultimately flipping back. He will join WVU for the upcoming season.
Ndiaye is the third forward of the Mountaineers' 2020 class, joining Taj Thweatt and Isaiah Cottrell.