The West Virginia University men’s basketball team has an opportunity for a season sweep as it hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders 76-61 on Jan. 25 at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Now, they’re looking to go 2-0 against their Big 12 foes this season.
But the Red Raiders have improved since last month’s match.
While Texas Tech fell to 10-10 (0-8 Big 12), it has a winning record in the conference since going 3-2 against Big 12 opponents while also winning its SEC/Big 12 challenge game against LSU to improve to 14-12 (3-10 Big 12).
Texas Tech is also coming off a major win, as the team defeated its rival No. 6 Texas 74-67 at home on Monday.
The matchup has huge implications for West Virginia as the regular season approaches its finish line. The Mountaineers are commonly projected as a bubble team, and winning their three remaining home games is crucial for them if they want to return to the NCAA Tournament.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN projected West Virginia as a No. 11 seed and as the last team in with a bye, just five spots away from dropping. CBS Sports projects the Mountaineers as a first-four team.
Huggins said the team is focused on solidifying its place in the bracket and hopes to move up to a better seed.
"Our focus is to try to win the rest of our games here and move up obviously in the league standings and obviously move up where we’re seeded in the NCAA Tournament,” Huggins said. “We need to win games and I think our guys realize that."
Offensively, the Mountaineers are led by Stevenson and senior power forward Tre Mitchell, who average 13.8 and 11.4 points per game respectively. Senior center Jimmy Bell leads the team with 5.7 rebounds per game, while fifth-year point guard Kedrian Johnson leads West Virginia with 3.3 assists per game.
For the Red Raiders, fifth-year forward Kevin Obanor leads the way with 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while senior guard De’Vion Harmon follows with 13.8 points and a team-leading 3.5 assists per game.
Tip-off from the Coliseum is set for noon on Saturday, with the television broadcast available on ESPNU.