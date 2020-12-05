On Sunday, the No. 11 West Virginia men’s basketball team will take on the Georgetown Hoyas. Both teams are coming off of a loss.
The Hoyas (1-1) lost to Navy 78-71 on Tuesday while the Mountaineers (3-1) fell, 87-82 against the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs.
In their two games so far, the Hoyas are averaging 70.5 points per game while giving up 70 points per game. On the other side, the Mountaineers are averaging 77.2 points per game and allowing only 72 points.
West Virginia will have to look out for guard Jahvon Blair and center Qudus Wahab, the two combine to average nearly half of the Hoyas points per game. The Mountaineers this year have five guys averaging nine points or more per game.
Head Coach Bob Huggins believes that the Hoyas will be primarily a perimeter team with one man in the paint.
“They’re pretty much perimeter-oriented, I think that’s seemingly the wave of the future, one big and four perimeter guys.” Huggins said. “When you got bigs like we have you gotta use them, Derek is averaging a double-double, Oscar is just now getting back to being the Oscar that we saw a year ago.”
While the Hoyas are more of a perimeter team, head coach Patrick Ewing is one of the all-time great centers in basketball history. Huggins emphasized coaches adapting from their playing careers to their coaching careers.
“Hey man, you know what everybody learns when they go from taking a uniform off and sitting in the first chair? Try to win.” Huggins said. “It doesn’t matter what position there is or whatever, you’re gonna try to put the five guys out there that give you the best opportunity to win.”
This will be the second edition of the Big 12/Big East challenge, last year the Mountaineers lost to St. John’s 68-70, while the Hoyas beat Oklahoma State 81-74.
The schools have played each other 29 times with the Hoyas leading the all-time record, 18-11. The most recent meeting was a 77-65 Georgetown victory in 2014.
Tip-off will be at 4:30 p.m. on FS1 from McDonough Arena in Washington D.C.