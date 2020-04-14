Despite West Virginia University making it into Luther Muhammad’s final five transfer possibilities, the former Ohio State guard will not be calling Morgantown home next season.
Muhammad, who unveiled his final five schools earlier this week to 247Sports, told the publication Tuesday that he would be joining the Arizona State Sun Devils for his junior season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, but will sit out the 2020-21 season due to transfer rules.
Ohio State transfer Luther Muhammad just verbally committed to Arizona State, he tells @247Sports. | Story: https://t.co/VHp7Fz85LX pic.twitter.com/7E4MK5f3Z2— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 15, 2020
Muhammad chose Arizona State over West Virginia, Seton Hall, UCLA and New Mexico.
A native of Newark, New Jersey, Muhammad appeared in 30 games during his sophomore season with the Buckeyes, starting in 28. He averaged seven points per game.
During his freshman year, Muhammad also played a starting role for Ohio State, averaging 7.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
With Brandon Knapper announcing his transfer to Eastern Kentucky last week, the Mountaineers still have one open scholarship remaining for next season.