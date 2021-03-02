No. 6 West Virginia nearly had its first top five win of the year on Tuesday evening, but lost in overtime against No. 3 Baylor, 94-89, in Morgantown.
West Virginia (17-7, 10-5 Big 12) started the game in the worst way possible as it fell behind by as much as 12 points in the first seven minutes of regulation. Led by Taz Sherman, WVU rallied before halftime to only trail, 35-31 at the break. In just the first half, Sherman scored 12 points off the bench for the Mountaineers.
Baylor (19-1, 11-1 Big 12) started the second half with a Jared Butler layup but was quickly put on the ropes with a run by West Virginia. Over a span of six minutes, the Mountaineers went on a 19-6 run as they took their first lead of the game and led by as much as seven with less than 14 minutes to play.
The Bears recovered to tie the game at 52 with under 12 minutes remaining, but momentum had swung in West Virginia’s favor. With 2:28 to go in regulation, West Virginia led, 74-71. Baylor’s Matthew Mayer knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to give Baylor the lead, 77-76, with just 1:41 to go.
Behind free throws from Derek Culver and Miles McBride, West Virginia held a two-point advantage with 13 seconds left. Butler answered the call on the other end for Baylor with a layup to tie the game at 81 and force overtime.
In overtime, West Virginia led by one with 1:15 to play. Baylor took over to end the game and outscored the Mountaineers by five in the final minutes to secure the win, 94-89.
Four Mountaineers scored in double-digits with Sherman leading the way with his career-high 26 points. McBride added 19 points while Sean McNeil added 18 points — 15 points in the second half — and Jalen Bridges scored 12 points.
As a team, WVU shot 26-of-56 (46%) from the field and 9-of-23 (39%) from three-point range. The Mountaineers held a clear advantage in free throw shooting as they finished 28-of-32 (88%) compared to Baylor’s 9-of-14 (64%).
West Virginia will face TCU on Thursday night in Morgantown. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.