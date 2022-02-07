The WVU men’s basketball team is back in action Tuesday, as they’ll get another crack at snapping their losing streak when the Iowa State Cyclones travel to Morgantown for a Big 12 matchup.
The Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) are in the midst of a seven-game skid, after dropping their last contest to the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders last Saturday, 60-53. It is the longest losing streak suffered by WVU in head coach Bob Huggins’ tenure.
WVU was without leading scoring guard Taz Sherman in the loss to Texas Tech, after the senior was diagnosed with a concussion prior to play on Saturday. Sherman has been the Mountaineers leader this season, averaging 18.9 points per game.
Sherman sustained the injury in the team’s loss to No. 10 Baylor on Monday, Jan. 31 after taking a blow to the head from an opposing player. Huggins said on Monday that Sherman has still not practiced, making his status for Tuesday’s contest up in the air.
The Mountaineers certainly missed Sherman’s production in the loss to Texas Tech, as the team shot just 4-of-32 in the second half of that contest. For the game they shot 15-of-62 (24.2%) from the field and 6-of-24 (25%) from beyond the arc.
Huggins and the Mountaineers received more bad news on Monday, as forward Seny Ndiaye announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. The sophomore played in just five games for WVU this season.
For the Cyclones (16-7, 3-7 Big 12), they enter Tuesday coming off a tough loss as well, losing to the Texas Longhorns in a 63-41 final score on Saturday, Feb. 5.
With the Mountaineers continuing to cement their position at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, a win over Iowa State could be their final chance to revive a once promising season.
The game will be televised on ESPN+ via the Big 12 Now network. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.