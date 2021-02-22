No. 10 West Virginia will be looking to pick up its sixth consecutive Big 12 road win on Tuesday when it travels to TCU. The Horned Frogs are coming off two straight losses while the Mountaineers have won four of the last five -- three of the four wins are against AP Top 25 teams.
West Virginia (15-6, 8-4 Big 12) is coming off of a 19-point second half comeback win over Texas. In that game, the Mountaineers had five players score in double digits, led by Miles McBride with 17 points. The Mountaineers were excellent from behind the arc shooting 48% from three-point range, despite only shooting 44% from the field.
TCU (11-9, 4-7 Big 12) played Kansas State on Saturday and lost 62-54. The Horned Frogs shot just 22% from three-point range and 32% from the field in that game. Only two players scored in double figures that game for TCU, R.J. Nembhard scored 14 while Mike Miles added 13 of his own.
Nembhard (16.8 points per game) and Miles (14.5) are the leading scorers for TCU this season. No other player on TCU averages more than 10 points per game.
The Mountaineers have four players averaging more than 10 points per game in McBride (16.3), Derek Culver (15), Taz Sherman (12.7) and Sean McNeil (11.8). Culver is also averaging 10 rebounds per game and is one of the few players in the nation that is averaging a double-double this season.
West Virginia holds the rebounding advantage with 39 rebounds per game while TCU grabs 36 rebounds per game. Kevin Samuel leads TCU with 8 rebounds per game — second in the Big 12 — while Derek Culver pulls down 10 rebounds per game — first in the Big 12.
The Horned Frogs offensively average just 68 points per game — 10 points per game less than the Mountaineers' 78. TCU has shot 35% from three-point range this season while WVU is second in the Big 12 at 37% from behind the arc.
Defensively, TCU gives up more points per game than it scores at 71 points per game. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12, allowing 72 points per game.
West Virginia and TCU have yet to meet this season because the first game that was set to be played in January was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The last time the two teams played, the Horned Frogs won 67-60. In that game only two Mountaineers scored in double digits, Culver at 18 and Sherman with 16, no other Mountaineer scored more than six points.
In the all-time series, West Virginia leads 14-3 and are winners of two of the last three matchups.
Tuesday’s game in Fort Worth, Texas, will start at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.