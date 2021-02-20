No. 13 West Virginia overcame a 19-point second half deficit to defeat No. 12 Texas on Saturday 84-82. Miles McBride led the comeback for the Mountaineers with 17 points.
Five Mountaineers (15-6, 8-4 Big 12) scored in double-digits, McBride had 17, Emmitt Matthews, Taz Sherman and Derek Culver scored 14 points each and Sean McNeil scored 16.
The first half was ugly for the Mountaineers, as they shot just 38% from the field while giving up 70% to Texas. The Longhorns (13-6, 7-5 Big 12) dominated down low, scoring 26 of their 53 first-half points in the paint while WVU scored only 10 first-half points in the paint.
Texas started the second half with a 10-point lead and they quickly built on it. Within two minutes of play, Texas extended its lead to 19 points.
Following a fight between Texas players, Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones, West Virginia went on a 12-2 run. After the WVU run, two three-point shots from Texas brought the Longhorn lead back to 15.
Over the next five minutes of gameplay, a 13-2 run for the Mountaineers brought the game within just four points with eight minutes remaining. A made three-point shot from McBride with six minutes and 30 seconds remaining tied the game at 76.
Two made free throws from Sherman gave West Virginia its first lead since the very beginning of the first half.
Back-to-back threes from Ramey gave Texas a one-point lead, but on the ensuing defensive possession, Ramey was called for a foul, his fifth foul with two minutes and 27 seconds remaining. Ramey finished the game with a career-high 28 points on 7-of-8 shooting from three-point range.
With 36 seconds remaining, the Longhorns found a cutting Kai Jones with an open lane to the basket, but Jones could not handle the ball. Giving West Virginia the ball with a two-point lead and 36 seconds remaining.
The Mountaineers then tried to run the clock out and with ten seconds remaining, McNeil turned the ball over to Kai Jones. McNeil then quickly fouled Kai Jones, Jones missed his free throw attempt but the ball went out of bounds on West Virginia.
With six seconds remaining, the Longhorns inbounded the ball and got Andrew Jones a three-point attempt, the Longhorn guard missed but the ball went out of bounds on WVU with fractions of a second remaining. With just 0.3 seconds remaining, Texas could only attempt a tip-in, the attempt hit off the front of the rim as time expired.
The biggest difference in the game was free throw shooting. West Virginia shot 26-of-37 (70%) from the free throw line while Texas shot just 4-of-11 (36%).
Next up, the Mountaineers will travel to TCU for a Tuesday night matchup with the Horned Frogs. That game will start at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.