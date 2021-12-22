The West Virginia men’s basketball team played its last game before the holiday break Wednesday, defeating the Youngstown State Penguins 82-52 to extend its winning streak to eight games.
Both teams struggled to shoot the ball, especially in the first half. West Virginia (11-1) finished 24-of-54 (44%) from the field compared to Youngstown State (7-4) shooting 19-of-56 (34%)
The Mountaineers did perform well defensively however, being able to force 20 turnovers from the Penguins to draw out the lead late in the game.
To start the game, the Penguins began the scoring with seven points coming off the fast break from guard Myles Hunter. Guard Taz Sherman opened up the scoring for West Virginia with two free throws, but West Virginia still suffered from 1-of-12 (8%) shooting from the field in the first five minutes.
West Virginia’s first bucket in the last 10 tries came from guard Malik Curry, with the Mountaineers bringing the deficit within two near the end of the half. Curry recorded 12 points on the night off the bench, alongside forward Pauly Paulicap’s six off the bench.
Before half, forward Jalen Bridges gave WVU its first lead of the night, with a two-point jumper adding onto his nine points for the game. As the first half clock expired, Paulicap laid the ball in to give West Virginia the 24-23 lead at halftime.
Sherman started out the second half hot for the Mountaineers, chipping in six of his 16 points on back-to-back three pointers, extending West Virginia’s lead to eight. Youngstown State’s guard Chris Shelton also started off the second half with a quick eight points, sparking a 6-0 run for the Penguins to bring them within four.
The Mountaineers started to work the full court press in the middle of the second half, causing two turnovers and allowing West Virginia to pull its lead out to 12 points. Guard Sean McNeil played a big part in extending the lead, scoring all of his 23 points in the second half and shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the three-point line.
Late in the second half, Youngstown State suffered from foul trouble, with guard Dwayne Cohill and forward Jamir Thomas fouling out along with Hunter and Shelton each finishing with four fouls. This stifled the Penguins’ aggressiveness and allowed West Virginia to pull away with the win.
McNeil ended up being West Virginia’s leading scorer with 23 points, shooting a perfect 8-of-8 from the field in the second half. Sherman also finished with 16 points, shooting at a much lower 4-of-10 (40%) clip.
Youngstown State’s leading scorer was Shelton with 13 points along with four rebounds. Hunter finished the game with nine points, chipping in eight rebounds as well.
After the short break, West Virginia will open up conference play against the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in Austin, TX. Tip-off is set for noon, with the game being televised on ESPNU.