For the third time this season, the No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma Sooners will meet on a basketball court.
After winning both of the regular-season matchups, Oklahoma (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) will try to make it a three-game sweep of West Virginia (21-10, 9-9) in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday night at 9 p.m. in Kansas City.
The Sooners won both regular season games against WVU by double digits, winning in Norman 69-59 and in Morgantown 73-62.
“They kicked our tails twice,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said Wednesday morning. “They played very well, we didn’t play very well.”
The Sooners overcame West Virginia’s usually stout defense in both meetings, shooting 44.9% and 49.1% in the two games. WVU also struggles to contain OU’s trio of Brady Manek (14.4 points per game), Kristian Doolittle (15.8) and Austin Reaves (14.7).
In Norman, WVU held Reaves to just six points, but Doolittle scored 27 and Manek had 11. In Morgantown, all three scored in double figures, combining for 47 total points.
“They’re very, very good,” Huggins said of the trio. “Are they the best [in the Big 12]? I don’t know, I think it depends on the day.”
Oklahoma won three of its final four games of the season, including the win over WVU on Feb. 29. West Virginia ended the season on a two-game winning streak, including an upset of then-No. 4 Baylor in the season finale.
That win over the Bears helped the Mountaineers secure the six seed for the conference tournament, ensuring they would not have to pay on the first day of the tournament.
Oklahoma secured the three seed in the tournament by completing a comeback against TCU in their regular-season finale. Reaves scored 41 points, the most by a Big 12 player this season, including the last-second game winner.
The Mountaineers and Sooners will tipoff in Kansas City on Thursday at 9 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.