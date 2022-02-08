The WVU men’s basketball team got the monkey off their back Tuesday night, breaking a seven-game losing streak by defeating the Iowa State Cyclones, 79-63.
For WVU (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) the win puts an end to the longest losing streak suffered by the program in head coach Bob Huggins’ tenure. It also ends a six-game losing streak in Big 12 competition.
Forward Jalen Bridges got the scoring started for WVU, connecting on a step-back three in the team’s opening possession. Kobe Johnson followed that up with a three of his own, giving the Mountaineers a quick 6-0 start to the contest.
After a tough shooting night against Texas Tech the last time out, WVU seemed to turn things around in the first half against the Cyclones. They shot 14-of-25 (56%) from the field and 6-of-11 (54.5%) from beyond the arc in the opening period.
Freshman Seth Wilson, a recurring name in coach Bob Huggins’ recent press conferences, got significant minutes against the Cyclones. The guard provided a much needed spark on offense, going on a 7-0 run to extend the Mountaineer lead midway through the first half.
The Mountaineers led by as many as 14 points in the first half, and entered halftime with a strong 11-point advantage over Iowa State, 39-28.
WVU continued their efficient shooting into the second half. They opened the frame on a 11-4 run, extending the lead to 18.
Taz Sherman, WVU’s leading scorer this season, returned to action after missing the team’s last game due to a concussion. The senior guard picked up right where he left off, scoring five of the team’s first 11 points, and finishing the first half with 10 points on 3-of-7 (42.8%) shooting.
For the game he had 16 points on 4-of-10 (40%) shooting to pace WVU. Sherman also led the team in assists (5) and rebounds (8).
As a team West Virginia shot 22-of-44 (50%) on field goal attempts and 10-of-20 (50%) from three-point range. They also cashed in on 25 of their 29 free throw attempts.
WVU was able to give Iowa State trouble defensively as well, holding the Cyclones to just 22-of-58 (37.9%) shooting from the field and 7-of-25 (28%) from three-point range. The Mountaineers also stripped the ball 11 times.
For the Cyclones (16-8, 3-8 Big 12) it is the team’s second straight loss. They return to action this Saturday, Feb. 12 when they will host the rival Kansas State Wildcats.
As for the Mountaineers, they will look to build on their win this Saturday, Feb. 12 when they go on the road to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET.