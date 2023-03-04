The West Virginia men’s basketball team had a senior day to remember, defeating the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats 89-81 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown as they moved closer to a return to the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projected WVU as the second of the last four byes in, with six teams behind them in the field of 68, and a sixth Quad 1 win bodes great for WVU’s chances of returning to March Madness for the first time since 2021.
On senior day, the Mountaineers honored seniors Jimmy Bell Jr, Tre Mitchell, Joe Touissant, Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews Jr and Kedrian Johnson, as well as senior student support staff members.
The game started off poorly for WVU, falling behind 8-0 in the first two minutes and being forced to take a timeout. However, the Mountaineers fought back, taking a 14-13 lead just three and a half minutes later during a 14-5 run in which they scored six unanswered points.
The Wildcats answered back with eleven consecutive points of their own over the following four minutes. At one point, KSU went on a 15-4 run, during which WVU had a 1-9 stretch from the field as Kansas State went up 28-18.
The tides of the game changed once again though, as West Virginia was able to tie the game at 31-31 with 4:49 left in the first half, forcing Kansas State into taking a timeout following a Johnson steal and Matthews Jr. layup.
Soon after, Johnson was able to make two free throws to take the lead.
Following a Matthews layup and a few scoreless possessions, the Mountaineers led 39-37 after the first half.
At halftime, Matthews was the clear best player for WVU in the first 20 minutes, scoring 14 points on 7-9 shooting, to go with a team-leading four rebounds for the small forward.
Johnson scored 11 points, with the point guard also having two assists. Stevenson had a team-leading three first-half assists, as the fifth-year shooting guard also had eight points.
The star of the show in the first half for KSU was Keyontae Johnson, as the freshman and potential NBA draft pick scored 16 points while shooting 7-14 from the field.
The start to the second half was solid for the Mountaineers, as they never let the Wildcats come within more than three points.
After going up by eight points with a 59-51 lead with 12:29 left in the game, Kansas State hit a three-point attempt to make the score 61-57, but a three-pointer by Stevenson and a travel turnover by KSU with 10:01 left caused the Coliseum crowd to erupt.
WVU started to pull away in the last nine minutes of the game, and two made free throws by Matthews Jr. with 5:11 to go sealed Kansas State’s fate.
In the end, the Mountaineers won 89-81, gaining a crucial win late in the season. The seniors led the way for West Virginia, with four of them scoring in double digits.
Stevenson led the team with 27 points on 11-21 shooting, while Johnson led the team with six assists to go with his 23 points. Matthews and Mitchell led WVU with six rebounds apiece, also scoring 20 and 14 points respectively.
Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats in scoring with 24 points each.
The next matchup for the Mountaineers will take place in Kansas City, Missouri for the Big 12 Championship. The games will be broadcasted on ESPNU/ESPN+.