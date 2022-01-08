The WVU men’s basketball team will play host to the rival Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 8, as the Mountaineers look to bounce back with their roster back at full strength.
WVU (11-2, 0-1 Big 12) enters Saturday’s contest having played just one game in the last 17 days, after an outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in their January 3 matchup with TCU being postponed.
Head coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers hope to rebound after dropping their latest matchup against the Texas Longhorns (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) in a 74-59 final. WVU was without a number of critical players, including leading scorer Taz Sherman, for the game.
“I don’t think that we played terrible, I just think that you can’t turn it over 20 times,” coach Huggins said of the loss in a pre-game press conference. “We had way, way too many live-ball turnovers that resulted in baskets for them.”
Though there is some good news for WVU heading into Saturday’s action, as coach Huggins announced he expects to have a full roster for the matchup against Kansas State. This includes the return of Sherman, who currently leads the Big 12 in scoring with 20.9 points per game.
As for Kansas State (8-5, 0-2 Big 12), they too enter Saturday’s matchup fresh off a loss to the Longhorns, after falling to Texas in a 70-57 final score on January 4 in Kansas.
The Wildcats have also dealt with COVID-19 troubles of their own. After missing multiple key players for their game against Texas, the team announced they will now be without head coach Bruce Weber and eight players for Saturday’s match.
Despite their recent struggles, coach Huggins anticipates a competitive game.
“He’s got more shot makers than I can remember,” Huggins said of coach Weber and the Wildcats. “He’s got a lot of guys who can make shots, he’s got guys who can make hard shots. He’s done a terrific job of putting that team together.”
Assistant coach Jermaine Henderson will serve as the Wildcats interim head coach for the contest.
WVU will enter Saturday's game leading the all-time series against Kansas State with 13 wins in 21 meetings.
The Mountaineers currently rank 7th in the Big 12 race, with the Wildcats behind them in 10th place. Both teams are looking to notch their first conference wins of the season.
Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at the Coliseum in Morgantown, and will be broadcast via Big 12 Now on the ESPN+ network.