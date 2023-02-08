The West Virginia men’s basketball team upset No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night, outscoring the Cyclones 76-71 at the Coliseum in Morgantown.
The first bucket of the night came from Iowa State’s senior center Osun Osunniyi off a West Virginia turnover.
Fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson scored the first four points for the Mountaineers with two made free throws followed by a two-point jumper off a defensive rebound by fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews.
In the first five minutes of play, West Virginia held Iowa State to just four points.
Senior forward Tre Mitchell made the first three-point field goal of the night 5:20 into the game.
Sophomore forward James Okonwo was first off the bench for the Mountaineers, earning three rebounds for West Virginia in his first three minutes of play.
A three-point field goal by sophomore guard Seth Wilson gave the Mountaineers much-needed momentum with 11:30 remaining in the half. The Cyclones responded with a three-pointer of their own by senior guard Jaren Holmes.
Halfway through the first half, the Mountaineers led the Cyclones 19-11.
Fifth-year guard Kedrian Johnson and Mitchell hit back-to-back shots from behind the arc to put the Mountaineers up by 12 points with 6:00 remaining in the half.
Two minutes later, Mitchell hit another three-point field goal, his third of the night. Mitchell shot 3-4 on the night from behind the arc.
A technical foul called on senior guard Joe Toussaint gave the Cyclones a pair of free throws, closing the gap on the Mountaineers.
With 2:17 remaining in the half, Stevenson left the game with an injury but returned to the bench before halftime.
A two-point jumper by Matthews took the Mountaineers into the half, leading Iowa State 36-30.
The Mountaineers shot 48.5% with nine points off the bench.
Matthews started off the second half for West Virginia with a two-point field goal and a made free throw, being the first Mountaineer to score double digits on the night.
Two minutes into the half, the game was tied at 39-39. Matthews quickly put the Mountaineers back in front with a three-point jumper off the glass.
Matthews scored the first nine points for West Virginia in the second half. The forward totaled 20 points against Iowa State, his season high.
Iowa State totaled seven fouls just 3:42 into the half, putting West Virginia in the bonus.
With 11:34 remaining in the game, West Virginia led by just one point.
Iowa State took its first lead since the first two minutes of the game with a layup made by Holmes. Johnson responded with a three-pointer to put the Mountaineers up 57-55 with 10:49 remaining in the game.
Following Johnson’s field goal, a three-point jumper followed by a layup gave Iowa State its lead back, then up three points on West Virginia.
The Mountaineers took their lead back with 8:29 left in the game with two made free throws by Stevenson. Coming off his career-high 34 points, the guard scored just eight points against the Cyclones.
Iowa State’s Robert Jones picked up his fifth foul with 7:16 left to play, fouling out of the contest.
With 4:36 left in the game, another Cyclone fouled out as Osunniyi picked up his fifth.
Stevenson fouled out for the Mountaineers with 2:20 remaining in the game as the Mountaineers led 70-69.
A third Cyclone fouled out with under two minutes remaining. Freshman guard Tamin Lipsey picked up his fifth after putting up 16 points for Iowa State.
With one minute left in the contest, West Virginia led 72-71.
A missed fast-break layup by the Cyclones gave West Virginia possession with 10 seconds left in the game. Toussaint drew a foul and sank two free throws for the Mountaineers, followed by a turnover by the Cyclones on a charge drawn by Toussaint.t
At the buzzer, West Virginia upset Iowa State 76-71.
The Mountaineers shot 47.8% led by Johnson with 22 points.
The Mountaineers take on their next conference matchup on Saturday, Feb 11 on the road against Texas. Tipoff is set for noon and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.