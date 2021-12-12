The West Virginia men's basketball team overcame a lackluster first half and behind 27 points from Taz Sherman, it defeated Kent State, 63-50, on Sunday in Morgantown.
The first half was one of the most forgettable halves that West Virginia has played so far this season. The Mountaineers (9-1) had multiple opportunities to fix their free throw shooting problems, but they struggled with that task.
West Virginia shot 4-of-12 (33%) from the free throw line in the first half.
For most of the half, neither team could take control. West Virginia’s largest lead of the half — 6-2 — came only three minutes after tip-off, but it couldn’t find consistency on offense.
At halftime, West Virginia led, 25-22 over Kent State (5-4). Sherman and Sean McNeil combined for 22 of the team’s points.
This is Sherman’s third-straight game with at least 20 points. For the year, Sherman already has six games with at least 20 points. In 2020, he had five.
WVU began the second half outscoring Kent State, 15-6, to lead by nine. Kent State quickly rallied to cut the deficit to three with 12 minutes to play, but it wasn’t enough.
During another scoring run by the Mountaineers, Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff was ejected after arguing with the officials. The ensuing free throws from McNeil were part of a 14-0 run for WVU.
Late in the game, WVU guard Kedrian Johnson picked up a technical foul, but the free throws had little effect on the outcome. In the final minutes of the game, West Virginia closed out the Golden Flashes to secure its sixth-straight win.
McNeil scored a season-high, 19 points, shooting 6-of-11 (55%) from field goal range. Sherman was just one point shy of tying his career-high. For the rest of the team, no other player scored more than four points.
As a team, West Virginia shot 48% from the field and 38% from three-point range. The free throw struggles continued, with the team finishing 13-of-24 (54%).
Next up, West Virginia has the week off and will faced UAB on Dec. 18 in Birmingham, Alabama.