The West Virginia University men’s basketball team boosted its back-court again on Friday with a commitment from forward Ofri Naveh, as first reported by Eurohopes.
Naveh has been playing for Israel in the U18 European Championship. The 6-foot-7-inch forward has averaged 10.8 points and six rebounds per game.
The 18-year-old is the second straight forward WVU has signed as of late, with the previous being Quinn Slazinski.
Naveh’s signing leaves just one roster spot remaining for the 2023-24 season.