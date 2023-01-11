The NCAA has reportedly denied a waiver appeal for Manhattan transfer Jose Perez to play immediately at West Virginia, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Perez, a two-time transfer, entered the portal from Manhattan College in late October after head coach Joe Masiello was fired two weeks before the start of the season. He spent five days in the portal before committing to WVU.
Source: West Virginia's Jose Perez had his appeal for a waiver denied by the NCAA. Perez is a transfer from Manhattan who averaged 18.9 PPG and 4.5 APG last season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 11, 2023
In December, WVU appealed the NCAA’s decision to deny Perez immediate eligibility.
In a press conference Tuesday, head coach Bob Huggins said he’d be “shocked” if the NCAA cleared Perez to play ahead of the home matchup against Baylor.
"First of all, I'd be totally shocked if that happened," he said. "And that it's taking them as long as it's taking them which is totally ridiculous. I mean, you're messing with a young man's livelihood. You're messing with the fact that this kid has done everything that's humanly possible for him to do and it hadn't changed."
For now, Perez will continue practicing with West Virginia with one season left of eligibility.