After a long wait for a decision from the NCAA, Jose Perez’s immediate eligibility waiver has been declined. WVU plans to immediately appeal the decision.
The fifth-year senior can start practicing with the team today, but can not play in games.
"We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” Bob Huggins said in a press release. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose. We plan to appeal this decision.”
Perez entered the transfer portal from Manhattan College in late October after head coach Joe Masiello was fired two weeks before the season. He spent five days in the portal before committing to WVU.
Manhattan did not support the waiver that would allow Perez to play. Perez took to Twitter to express his disappointment in that decision.
“I did nothing but put my blood sweat tears into that college place was home and due to them firing basically a coach who took me in as his son just got no words … not going to say too much … ,” Perez said on Twitter on Friday.
Perez has been vocal about the situation as of late. After the decision, multiple Mountaineers vocalize their frustration.
“That’s pathetic! @NCAA if he was wearing a couple other jerseys… nvm!” Erik Stevenson said in a Tweet.
“Free my dawg @showout_zayy0,” Emmitt Matthews Jr. said in a Tweet.
WVU will be the fourth team Perez has played for as he played for Gardner-Webb and Marquette before transferring to Manhattan. Perez selected WVU over TCU, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Missouri and Louisville.
Perez will be able to use his final year of eligibility in the 2023-2024 season if the decision by the NCAA stands.
